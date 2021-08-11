President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed veteran journalist, Elizabeth Ohene, as the new Board Chair of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

The board was inaugurated by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Tuesday, August 9, 2021.

Madam Ohene will replace Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor who served as the Board Chair from 2017 to 2020.

The veteran journalist, known for her prolific articles, served as a speechwriter in Akufo-Addo’s first term, contributing a great deal to most of the key speeches delivered.

She also served as a one-time Minister of State under the erstwhile Kufuor administration.

She is expected to bring her experiences in the management of SSNIT.

ALSO READ:

SSNIT is a statutory public Trust charged under the National Pensions Act, 2008 Act 766 with the administration of Ghana’s Basic National Social Security Scheme.

It is currently the largest non-bank financial institution in Ghana with the core mandate to cater for the first tier of the three-tier pension scheme.