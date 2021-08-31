I sacrificed finding my ‘soulmate’ to have a successful career - Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell knows exactly what she’s given up to be the internationally known supermodel she is today.

“I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you,” the model, 51, told The Cut in an interview published on Monday.

Campbell, who has never been married, added: “I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.”

Though currently single, the model has a list of high-profile exes in her past.

In 1993, she was briefly engaged to U2’s bassist, Adam Clayton. She was later engaged to Flavio Briatore, a controversial Italian businessman, but they split in 2002 after four years together.

Campbell has also been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher and Robert DeNiro in the past — as well as former One Direction singer Liam Payne and British rapper Skepta in recent years.

Naomi Campbell and ex Flavio Briatore pictured together in 1999.

AFP via Getty Images

Though she never settled down romantically, this year Campbell did get one thing she has always wanted: Motherhood.

The supermodel has yet to reveal her daughter’s name.

TheImageDirect.com

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote while announcing her daughter’s arrival on Instagram in May, continuing, “so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

It remains unknown who the biological father of Campbell’s baby is, though she has reportedly been in a secret relationship with an American boyfriend for nearly two years, according to The Sun.