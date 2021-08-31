A 45-year-old painter, John Arthur, is in the grips of the police after he allegedly defiled a six-year-old girl at Sowutuom in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the police, the victim, her eight-year-old brother, and some neighbours were playing around their house at about 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 28.

They then came across the suspect seated in front of a shop, close to their house.

Mr Arthur reportedly offered his mobile phone to the victim’s brother to play a game, whilst he carried the victim onto his laps.

The police say whilst the victim’s brother’s attention was on the mobile phone game, the suspect allegedly defiled the six-year-old girl.

Unknown to the suspect, a neighbour, who was watching the action from afar, secretly filmed the entire act and rushed to her rescue.

The witness subsequently reported the incident to the child’s parents.

The parents, together with other neighbours, caused the arrest of the suspect and a complaint was made at the Sowutuom Police station.

At the police station, Mr Arthur denied having defiled the victim.

Police have, however, launched an investigation into the matter as the suspect is being arraigned.