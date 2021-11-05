Falmata Shekau, mother of former Boko Haram leader, late Abubakar Shekau, has said she regretted giving birth to him because he was a tragedy to humanity.

Shekau died in May 2021 after waging a deadly war against the Nigerian state that led to the death of over 100,000 people, displacement of over three million people, and destruction of towns, villages, schools, hospitals, and other social amenities valued at over $9bn, according to data released by the state, national and international organizations.

In an interview with Trust TV, the displeased mother of the terrorist group leader said he inflicted pains on her while he was alive and that they had since parted ways.

She said she has no idea if he is dead or alive or whether he ever had children.

“I don’t know if he (Shekau) had any offspring. I gave birth to him and that is the only and last thing between us. Whether he is alive or not; we have parted ways. I never knew whether he had any offspring. He inflicted severe pain on me. God Almighty will judge between us in the hereafter,” she said.