Samson Deen, the newly elected Africa Paralympic Committee head, has lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo for his passion to help develop paralympic games.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo is bent on making sure the paralympic games are attractive.

In an interview with Adom TV’s Fire for Fire, Mr Deen expressed his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his passion to make paralympic games attractive.

“During the election in Morocco, I was with the Deputy Sports Minister [Evans Bobie Opoku] and he told me the plans the President has to develop the paralympic games,” he told Countryman Songo.

“I was happy when I heard that and I have been in touch with the President [Akufo- Addo] and he has also discussed with me his plans for Paralympics and I can only say I am grateful to him.

“There are plans to make sure paralympic games rise again in this country and it’s my aim to make sure we achieve that,” he added.

Mr Deen polled 24 of the total votes cast, beating Morocco’s Hamid El Aouni who polled 15 votes. Mr Deen replaces the outgoing APC boss Leonel da Rocha Pinto who had been in charge for 13 years.

Mr Deen becomes the first Ghanaian to assume the position of the President of the APC.

