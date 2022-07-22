Emmanuel Kwadwo Oware, better known by his stage name Ayisi (formerly A.I.), says he quit rapping and focused more on singing because the former became boring.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, the ‘Grind’ hitmaker shared that his focus moved from rap the moment he realised that the rap scene had ceased to be fun.

“It’s not fun any more. When I am in the studio, I don’t want to just rap. I want to say what I feel, and sometimes it comes out as melody, and melody is fun. I just stuck with it, and now I do more singing,” he said.

The musician also said that another factor that made him switch from rapping to singing is that he has outgrown it.

“I also feel like I have outgrown it. The things that I might want to say in rap songs will now be geared towards singing songs like my recently released song ‘Antiso’ and other songs like Blessing because it carries a different kind of vibe.”

The singer also affirmed Burna Boy’s statement with regard to how Africans can penetrate the international market.

According to the Grammy award-winning singer, the only way for Africans to gain international recognition is to stay original and true to the African culture.

Ayisi, who is deeply rooted in the highlife genre, believes that Burna Boy’s words are true. He has, therefore, urged his colleagues to do the same.

“I think he is speaking more about originality. He is urging artistes to represent what they stand for, not do what the Europeans are doing. We can’t market their works to them. Bring your identity to the show,” Ayisi averred.

Ayisi is currently out with a new single titled ‘Antiso’. The track was produced by Groovywurld.

