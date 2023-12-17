Ghanaian musician, Ayisi has addressed recent buzz surrounding an article that described him as a ‘rising star.’

The said article gained attention after it highlighted commendations from fellow artist Black Sherif regarding Ayisi’s influence on his craft.

The controversial headline, “Black Sherif commends rising star Ayisi for musical excellence,” sparked debate and accusations of disrespect towards Ayisi.

Despite the uproar on social media, Ayisi took to X Spaces (Twitter Spaces) with culture journalist, Kenneth Awotwe Darko to share his perspective.

“It is not something that I should react to in a manner that would make it look as though I were offended. I know who I am,” he said on Thursday, December 15. Later on, they apologised for it and even fixed it,” he added.

The ‘Grind’ singer expressed that he was not bothered by the tweet that some interpreted as disrespectful.

Ayisi urged his fans to remain calm and not overreact to the situation.

“I will implore people not to get offended by blogs and things like that, because I am not.”

Black Sherif

During the conversation, Ayisi clarified that he has a cordial relationship with Black Sherif, emphasizing that there is no bad blood between them.

In fact, he revealed that they have a working relationship and are currently collaborating on a new track.

Ayisi’s response suggested that the bond between the two artists remains strong, dismissing any notions of discord.

“It’s all love. I love Blacko, he is doing good. Great artiste, talented, young, I can’t hate on that at all, especially over a blog,” Ayisi insisted.

Black Sherif has never shied away from expressing his admiration for Ayisi.

In an earlier interview, he admitted that “most often, I listen to my own releases, but when I am not listening to my songs, I often listen to Adane Best, Ayisi, and B4Bonah.”