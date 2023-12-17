The Divisional Chief at Western Nzema in the Western region, Nana Ewiro Kwame has charged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to build systems that will protect the ballots of the electorate in the 2024 election.

According to him, the will of the people in elections is yet to be reflected at the polls.

Nana Ewiro Kwame claims the people have often voted for the NDC but the party has failed to protect the ballots cast.

He was speaking at a Town Hall Meeting at Jaway Wharf when the NDC’s “Building Ghana Tour” made a stop at the Jomoro Constituency.

“We have always voted for the NDC but you people at the top are to blame. In the next election, we expect you to be vigilant for us. We spend hours in queue under the scorching sun to vote for the party and the people leading the charge come and give us a different story,” said the Chief.



In 2020, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the constituency presidential race with over 25,000 votes against the NDC’s 24,485 votes. Interestingly, the NDC parliamentary candidate, Doncaster Affo-Toffey won the parliamentary seat.

At Wiawso in the Western North Region, flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, pleaded with the Electoral Commission (EC) to refrain from rigging the 2024 general election for any candidate.

He said there is a need to allow the true wishes of the electorate to reflect at the polls.

The chief insists the people will continue to vote for the NDC candidate to maintain the seat.



Nana Ewiro Kwame entreated the next NDC government to consider the construction of a market for the Jomoro Constituency at Jaway Wharf.