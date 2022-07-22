Residents and workers who ply the Coca-Cola Road at Spintex in Accra fear for their lives due to the bumpy nature of the road.

According to reports, trucks carrying containers to various factories on the stretch always overturn due to the bad nature of the road.

Majority of pedestrians who always walk on the shoulders of the road to work escape by a whisker. However, calls on government to fix the road have fallen on deaf ears.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited, which is worse hit, has resurfaced the road a couple of times.

However, everything is washed off when it rains causing trucks to fall off, posing danger to life and property.

Residents are, therefore, appealing for proper construction of the road. The companies along the stretch of road within the surrounding enclave provide employment to them and going to work should not be unsafe.

They warned there could be loss of lives and property if government does not turn its attention to the Coca-Cola road.

Our investigation has revealed that the issue has been raised several times with the Tema West Municipal Assembly and the Office of the Member of Parliament for the area, “but still no show”.