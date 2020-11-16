Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong, has described as vile propaganda claims that he jubilated over former President Rawlings’ death.

He said such information circulating on social media is part of a grand scheme by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to cause confusion between government and the Rawlings family.

“I’m not on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram so the post circulating on NDC platforms is fake!” the Assin Central MP stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Monday.

Conceding he was an ardent critic of Mr Rawlings, he said: “I never wished him evil because I know we will all die.”

As the family is grieving the painful loss, Mr Agyapong said he will not open the pandora’s box to expose the NDC.

“I respect the family so this will be the last time I speak on this. My condolences to Nana Konadu and the children,” he added.

Play attached audio for more: