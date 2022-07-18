Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) new national executives.

Dr Bawumia said the party must now be united and focused towards election 2024.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, a day after the elections, he asked the defeated candidates not to give up.

“Congratulations to all the newly elected and returning National Officers of our dear party. I look forward to working with you.

“To the other candidates who didn’t make it, I say to you, well done and better luck next time.”

The NPP over the weekend organised its national executives’ election at the Accra Sports stadium.

It was organised under the theme, ‘Holding Together, Working Together’, with 46 candidates vying for 10 positions with over 6,000 delegates participating in the conference.