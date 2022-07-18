A 22-year-old young lady has been found dead in the bush at Sefwi Bosomoiso in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North region, weeks after going missing.

Mavis Agyeman, was a teacher prior to her demise and was reported missing after she did not return home after conducting extra classes in her school.

A report was made to the police, and a community search was conducted, all to no avail.

However, her badly decomposed body was found in the bush by some farmers Sunday afternoon.

She was discovered in a supine position with her shirt split open.

The brother of the deceased, Manford Agyei Agyeman, in an interview with Adom News’ Augustine Boah, suspects that his sister was murdered on the day she got missing.

He alleged that she may have been murdered by her boyfriend who has also since committed suicide.



