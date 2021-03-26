A Magistrate Court sitting has remanded a 12-year-old girl (name withheld), in the Port Harcourt Remand Home for telling the court that she willingly eloped with her lover.

Alfred Chikere, 38, was put before the Magistrate Court with two counts of abduction and defilement of a teenager.

According to reports, the accused was sent to prison custody until his bail application was entertained for camping the 12-year-old girl while her parents launched a search for her whereabouts.

However, the story changed when the victim was brought to testify, stating she consented to every intimacy they had since the last month of her supposed abduction.

The Prosecutor, ASP Omorujia, further told the court that the man abducted the girl as a virgin and deflowered her during the one month he took her in.



But, the girl clearly told the court that the accused was not her first boyfriend and that she willingly went to the man’s house to stay because she likes sex.



Aside this, the girl’s mother had also reportedly collected N40,000 to discontinue the case, until an activist, John Millar, who is handling the matter informed the Center for Basic Rights And Accountability Campaign.