Wedding day is a moment many women wish to shine and dominate with their elegance, be it a fashion statement or meticulous planning.

But, a Nigerian women has defied the status quo, for which reason she has gone viral.

The yet-to-be-identified new bride went absolutely bare-faced on her big day, and she and her partner are loving it.

In the photos that have gone viral, the bride was seen all smiles beside her husband as they rock their green outfit for their traditional wedding.

The bride was rocking her simple dress and a round gele, with a silver clutch to complete her look.

The photo has been making waves on social media with hundreds of retweets on wedding pages.

Netizens described her as stunning, yet others blatantly said they will not rock a no make-up face in this modern era.

Bride goes viral over no make-up wedding

