Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, has decided to document his life as a successful footballer and an entrepreneur in a book that will soon be on the market.

This was revealed at the press launch of the book project on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The striker was privileged to have millionaire Nana Kwame Bediako aka Freedom Jacob Caesar, EIB Network Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Kwabena Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, his brother Baffour Gyan, as well as former Black Stars players Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and Fatau Dauda grace the occasion.

Mr Caesar, the chairman of the event, conducted the official launch of the book project with support from Bola Ray.

Before that, Gyan said the book goes beyond him as a person and that it is expected to serve as a source of encouragement to the youth and coming generations.

Mr Okraku hailed Gyan for choosing to document his legacy. He further commended Gyan for his service and dedication to the nation and described him as the “greatest sporting icon Ghana has ever had.”

“The GFA under my leadership will ensure that Asamoah Gyan’s legacy is protected in this country.

“He stood out as a legend and the GFA under my leadership will ensure that Asamoah Gyan’s legacy is protected and to produce more legends,” he emphasised.

The official launch of the book will be done in three countries – Ghana, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates (Dubai).

Proceeds will go to the Asamoah Gyan Foundation.

Ghana president H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo and Liberian President George Weah-former FIFA Ballon d’Or winner -have been penned down as special guests for the maiden event in Accra.

In Kumasi, Gyan will call on Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.

Gyan, currently on the books of Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities, has broken special records in his career.

Aside being Ghana’s all-time top scorer with over 50 goals, Gyan is the African with the most goals in World Cup history.

At club level, Gyan has played for 11 clubs in seven different countries. The clubs include Sunderland, Udinese, Rennes, Shanghai SIPG and Al Ain. He has registered over 170 goals.