Renowned Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah, says that he gets many revelations from God but doesn’t publicly disclose them for fear of insults.

The award-winning musician, who was speaking on Onua Showtime hosted by Nana Ama McBrown last Sunday, June 4, said he resorted to music to talk about such revelations of which some have manifested.

Citing “Hello Hello” as one of his songs that had “prophecies” from divine revelations about some impending global incidents, the artiste who is fondly called Mr All 4 Real, said he predicted about the Ukraine/Russian conflict and a pandemic in 2020 which he believes is Covid-19.

“Sometimes when I get a revelation, I am afraid to say it because I feel people will insult me so I infuse it into my lyrics.

“I released ‘Hello hello’ in 2005 and today the things I mentioned including Russia and Ukraine/America’s dispute as well as darkness filling the earth in 2020 have all come to pass,” Ofori Amponsah stated.

Ofori Amponsah caused a lot of ‘uproar” when he mentioned about a decade ago that he has been called by God to be a pastor.

However, after few years, Ofori Amponsah backtracked on the decision and announced that he was back to secular music when he dropped Alewa earning him the title of Pastor Alewa.

According to Ofori Amponsah, he has always been a strong believer in God despite churning out love songs and that was why people found it difficult accepting his new status as a pastor.

“When people knew me, I was in the secular world that’s why I think they doubted my role as a pastor. I feel like when something is worldly it’s not because the thing is not Christian but it is when people don’t believe that there’s God for me that’s my belief.

“If you read the scriptures at songs of Solomon, the words are very romantic. Talent is from God so if you don’t have it, it’ll not work,” Ofori Amponsah stated.

