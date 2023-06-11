Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, has handed Kasim Adams a late call-up to replace injured Alexander Djiku for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar.

Djiku was named in the initial Ghana squad for the round five games but pulled out because of an ankle injury.

Kasim Nuhu, who had a great campaign on loan at Swiss side, FC Basel, in the just-ended season, comes in with loads of experience.

The 27-year-old has 11 appearances for Ghana since his debut in 2017.

Adams has featured 28 times for Basel in the Swiss Super League, scoring a goal and providing one assist.

He has also played 11 times in the UEFA Europa Conference League, scoring an extra-time winner against Nice that sent them to the semifinal. Overall, he has 46 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals, with one assist.

The Black Stars will begin camping in Accra on Monday, June 12 to commence preparations for the Madagascar qualifier scheduled to be played in Antananarivo on Sunday, July 18, 2023.