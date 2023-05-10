A National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary hopeful for Ablekuma West Constituency, Kobby Mensah, has said it is his time to lead the party to victory.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Dwaso Nsem, he explained that he has gathered some experiences as a result of many years of service to the party.

He disclosed that he played a key role in the victory of former Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Enoch Teye Mensah and current Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George.

“I have served the party in constituencies like Ablekuma West and Ningo Prampram. But pushing others in Ablekuma West to win the seat for the party has not been working. So I asked myself if Kobby Mensah will continue to be backdoor and continue to be pushing people to go and win the Ablekuma seat or not.

“I helped E.T. Mensah and Sam George to win elections. This proves that I have what it takes to win elections,” he said.

According to the business tycoon, he was interested in contesting in 2020 but had to take time to prepare.

He stated that if he wins the primary, the opposition party and former President John Mahama will win the elections because the constituency is a key determinant of who wins the presidential elections.

“The NDC is facing challenges in parliament because we lost the Ablekuma West seat. We invested so much into the elections to ensure an easy swap of seats from NPP to NDC

“I’m the fourth and last candidate because I wanted to prepare well before contesting. I know the party has been in opposition for eight years now.

“When I win the seat it will be untouchable for the NPP,” he concluded.

With the NDC presidential and parliamentary primaries approaching, the party has four candidates competing to represent the party in the 2024 general election.

The Ablekuma West seat is considered an NPP stronghold.

Currently, Minister for Communications Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is the sitting MP for the Ablekuma West Constituency.

