The Office of former President John Agyekum Kufuor has refuted claims the former President has forfeited six months of his salary to the State.

In a statement signed by the Former President’s Senior Aide and Spokesman, Dr Kwabena Osei Adubofour, he stated that “the reportage is fake, and should be treated with the contempt that it deserves.”

He added that while they are at a loss as to the object for such false reportage, the situation calls for “rational reflection on the use of the present avenues of communication that the digital age affords all of us.”

Dr Adubofour further urged the general public to disregard the “utterly mischievous piece.”

