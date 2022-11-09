The first lady of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Lady Rev. Mrs Adelaide Heward-Mills celebrated her late son, Dr David Heward-Mills, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a post shared on Facebook on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Lady Heward-Mills expressed how she misses her son, who she described as a humble and kind person.

“Dr David Heward-Mills – My beloved, cherished, priceless and lovely son. You had a heart of gold full of love and service for many. It’s your birthday today, the 8th of November.

“To say you are terribly missed by all of us is mildly put. It’s not been easy but God’s healing graciously continues for me on this side,” part of the post read.

Dr Heward-Mills would have turned 32 years but for his untimely demise.

He was the firstborn son of Lady Heward-Mills and her husband, Dag Heward-Mills, founder of Lighthouse Chapel International.