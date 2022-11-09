Some delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region have said that the intent of Dr Kwabena Duffuor to contest the party’s flagbearership is inconsistent with the choice of Ghanaians.

The delegates said the former Finance Minister’s bid may affect their 2024 agenda of regaining power.

They contended that the NDC appreciates a democratic contest, but are more inclined to the candidature of former President John Mahama.

Dr Duffuor, in a press statement, stated his intention to run for the NDC’s ultimate leadership.

The former Finance Minister and Governor of the Bank of Ghana is likely to contest former President Mahama, who led the party in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 general elections.

According to Dr Duffuor, the country is in economic crisis and needs a new crop of leadership that resonates with the Ghanaian vision.

“Today, I officially announce my intention to contest for the Flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) anytime the party opens nominations.

“As I stand here today, our beloved country is in a desperate crisis. We must witness the dawn of a new era, where country trumps person and progress trumps power. An era for all, then the era of ‘The Ghanaian Dream’,” he said.

In response, some members of the party in the Ashanti Region stated that the party is not ready for a candidate not widely-known.

Executive member in the Kwadaso Constituency, Francis Addo, said it would be an obstacle to the general choice of the party and the country.

He urged Dr Duffuor to take on other roles to help wrestle power in the 2024 general election than be the flagbearer of the party.

“I don’t have a problem with it. The NDC understands the tenets of democracy. Anybody at all can contest. But the point is that, it is not the NDC that needs John Mahama, it is Ghana that needs him. The man is the eye of the NDC and Ghana. I don’t think the NDC needs Dr Duffuor at this time. It may affect our gains for 2024.

“John Mahama will get a 98% plus endorsement from delegates whilst the rest take the 2%. There are a lot of responsibilities in the party that Dr Duffuor can assume. Others who contested saw the need to back off and help the party wrestle power other than being a flagbearer,” he said.

Former NDC Ashanti Regional Chairman, Alhaji Sani, said he would not bet on the former Finance Minister.

“Dr Duffuor is a royal at the party, he has helped the party and continues to do so. So his decision is a good thing. But he needs to go and come back. John Mahama is the most popular person in the NDC.

“Personally, I would not vote for Dr Duffuor. So far as I am concerned, we are all for the former President. Although, John Mahama would not win 100% of all the delegates, Dr Duffuor is not a contender at all,” he said.

Ashanti Regional Chairman-aspirant, John Kwame Jabari, said Dr Duffour “has the chance to talk to delegates. If he can convince them to vote for him, that is fine. We delegates know the answer and on voting day, we will respond accordingly. We are a democratic party and we like healthy contests. Even if God comes to assign him for us, he knows where our votes will go.”

