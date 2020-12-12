Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Abaya, has said that she has evidence to prove that a leading member of the party campaigned against her leading to her lose in the just ended polls.

According to her, it was expected that the leading member would support her campaign but he provided support to her opponent, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia.

“I apologised to him over what may have gone wrong in the primaries and he told me that he did not have a problem with me but with those around me.

“I begged him that he should forgive them for the sake of the party. I can tell you that I wept when I was apologising to him. He still refused to accept my apology because what he did, later on, did not show that he accepted my apology,” she said.

Madam Tangoba said she has evidence to the effect saying “I have concrete evidence that he sponsored other candidates against me. I have a video evidence to that.

“I’m not just talking from the blues. I have evidence that he campaigned vigorously against my candidature. He supported the National Democratic Congress and Progressive People’s Party candidate and I have the evidence,” she told Joy News.

To her, it is sad that the NPP lost the Navrongo seat but was happy that at least the President won the presidential election.