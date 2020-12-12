Director of Electoral Service for the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, says the Commission will by next week release all constituency and polling station results on its website.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Samson Lardy Anyenini on Newsfile, Dr Quaicoe emphasised that the initiative will enhance transparency in processes undertaken by the EC in the just-ended general election.

“Within the next week, you will get the constituency by constituency and polling station by polling station results. We want to put all of them on our website.

“We want to improve on the transparency so that anybody who wants to do the tracking can track the results from the polling stations to the constituency to the regional and the national level.”

His comment follows concerns by the National Democratic Congress over several amendments made by the EC on its website after declaring the presidential election results on December 9.

“The Chairperson of the EC inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast. The total valid votes cast is 13,119,460,” the EC stated.

However, the Commission has explained that the changes made did not affect the Presidential verdict made by EC Chair, Mrs Jean Mensa.

In response to electoral controversies, Dr Quaicoe also disclosed that officials who engaged in election malpractices have been apprehended by the police.

“The arrested persons were reported to have taken out the number one position off the ballot paper in Bawku Central and Awutu Senya West,” he noted.

He said the Commission was yet to receive further details on the said matter from the police after investigations.