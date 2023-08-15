Sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah has opened up about how his parents’ divorce left him devastated and almost affected his education.

Sharing his grass-to-grace story, Fredima, as he is popularly known, stated he had to stay with about 10 stepmothers following his parents’ divorce.

Speaking on Adom TV’ M’ashyase3, Fredima recounted that the divorce happened the day he was to sit for his O’ level exams at Prempeh College.

He, however, did not state whether his father married all those women or they were mistresses.

“I had my JSS education at Royal International School between 1973 and 1979/80. I continued at Prempeh College and studied science because I wanted to go to medical school.

“But the painful thing was that my parents divorced on the day I was writing O’ level and it affected me a lot. It didn’t help me in any way,” he told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

Despite the difficult situation, the renowned sound engineer said his aunty offered him an opportunity to come and live in Accra.

This, he said, came with a promise to sponsor his medical school education, but there was a change in plans after his sponsor, who was his aunty’s husband, inquired about the fees.

“It was expensive, so I had to work for some time to save money. I was able to get a job as a filling station manager, and later, my aunty’s husband secured me a job at Ghana Airways where he worked.

“Through that, I got an opportunity to school abroad to become a pilot. I sat for the entrance exams at Legon and excelled, all set for my trip, but just a day before, Rawlings, as part of the coup, cancelled the programme so it couldn’t happen,” he narrated.

Amidst the ups and downs, Fredima said he is grateful to God for how far he has brought him in life.

Although his desire to become a medical doctor did not come to pass, he noted he is full of praise that God has used music, which has been his hobby since childhood, to bless, impact lives, and also make income through it.

