Ghanaian boxer, Joseph Commey has opened up on what forced him to settle for silver in the just-ended 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Commey who was scheduled to fight with Northern Ireland’s Jude Gallagher was declared unfit on the eve of the featherweight fight for a gold medal.

Media reports suggested the young athlete was rushed to the infirmary after complaining of feverishness.

He, thus settled for the silver medal, and Gallagher was awarded the gold

“I was going to the finals when I was struck with the illness. I had both malaria and a boil under my armpit. After the checkup, I was told by the doctor that I couldn’t fight even though I insisted on fighting,” he said as quoted by 3Sports.

”Anything could have happened if I had fought, so we give glory to God in all things. Maybe next time I might win gold or at the Olympics games, I might win gold,” he added.

Commey enjoyed an incredible final run, recording consecutive victories before dominating his counterparts Alex Maduka and Muhammad Husammudin in the quarter and semi-finals respectively.

Ghana concluded the Games with five medals.