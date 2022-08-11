The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has endorsed former President John Mahama‘s calls for a national dialogue on the ailing economy.

The President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng said the call was a step in the right direction as it will help restore the economy.

“It is a good proposal and coming from a former president, this must be treated as a matter of urgency. In these times we find ourselves, we should not politicise issues. We must collectively share ideas on the way forward on the economy,” he said in radio interview.

Mr Mahama on Tuesday called for a national dialogue following the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) recent downgrade of Ghana’s foreign and local credit ratings from B-B’ to CCC+C with a negative economic outlook.

S&P indicated the downgrade was due to intensifying financing and external pressures on the economy.

In a Facebook post made by Mr Mahama, he said: “There appears to be no end to the problems with the Ghanaian economy, with the recent downgrade to CCC+/C junk status.”

He opined that a national platform will bring together some of the country’s best brains to find solutions to the economic challenges.

In view of this, Dr Obeng has commended Mahama on his proposal, adding it must be accepted in good faith.

“It is about time we swallow our pride and ego especially when it comes to issues like this. I know Akufo-Addo also understands the essence of such engagements and must heed Mahama’s call for the good of all of us,” he urged.