A young man from Dansoman, anonymously called Akwasi has shared his story of how he has had three side chicks despite the fact that he is married.

He recalled the whole act began about two years after marriage when he and his wife started having rough times. This, he explained, was what quenched the spark in the marriage causing him to look elsewhere.

“Personally I started two years after marriage when we started having this small fights, these small fights are what kill the spark in the marriage, you move from pet names to usual names, to their first names.

“These small fights kill the juice in the marriage and guys will get into their car and pick their phones and start scrolling, looking for somebody they could talk to,” he said.

Akwasi indicated that, amidst the fire and squabbles in his matrimonial home, he met this national service lady at his work place who he had a strong connection with.

He also mentioned that, his love for his wife and children is still intact despite his infidelity, however, he found peace and warmth whenever he was with the side chick.

“I’ve had about three side chicks, one was a work colleague, a national service girl from University of Ghana who came to work at our workplace, we had so many things in common and we actually clicked.

“And it didn’t actually start like a relationship, it was more of friendship, what are you doing this weekend, do you want to step out? That’s how it happened,” Akwasi explained.

He indicated that these side chicks are more patient and understanding than his wife and according to him, that is more like a stress relief.

“And these girls they understand, you can be on a video call with your wife and they’ll be so cool, and they will not be bitchy about it afterwards, oh no, they’ll make you feel comfortable and in a way I’ll say it actually reduces stress,” he said.

Akwasi advised women to be calmer and more tolerant with their husbands, this he said makes the home peaceful allowing men to feel free to share their problems and seek comfort from their wives rather than finding solace from other women outside their marital home.

