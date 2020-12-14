New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has bemoaned the posture of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the outcome of the 2020 election.

To him, he does not think any member of the NDC he described as ‘serious’ will doubt the flagbearer, John Mahama’s defeat.

Mr Mahama has described the outcome of the December 7 election as a “stolen verdict”, adding the Electoral Commission’s (EC) declaration was fictionalised.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mr Mahama reiterated the party’s stance to reject what they said was a flawed process.

However, in a post on social media, Mr Otchere-Darko said the claims were an agenda to build the Mahama brand for the 2024 general election.

He mentioned the likes of Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Director of Election for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, who he indicated were supporting the agenda.

“So, does any serious person in NDC actually believe that their presidential candidate did not lose the 2020 election? I doubt that.

“Or, are they all, including the ambitious lot like Haruna Iddrisu and Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, helping JM to build a ‘stronger’ case to be returned as flagbearer for the 4th time in 2024? I hope they have considered all that!” his post read.

