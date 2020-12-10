A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who they are currently battling in the presidential and parliamentary elections, has done considerably well.

According to him, the NDC has every reason to be proud of their achievements, particularly when it comes to elections.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, he wrote: “When all is said and done, NDC has every reason to be proud of what they have achieved in these elections. You may not have flipped parliament and won the presidency but you’ve done very well.”