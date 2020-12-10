Former Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, is anticipating a tough time for the government in the 8th Parliament.

According to him, if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gets a slim majority, passing very important bills might delay government business.

“We will need the support of the Minority to make our work easy otherwise, it will be very difficult for us,” he said.

Aside this, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs on Accra-based Oman FM also bemoaned the loss of very experienced legislators in the December 7 general election.

He said Professor Gyan Baffour, who is also hugely knowledgeable and experienced in Finance, lost the Wenchi seat and it will affect government business in the House.

The former Majority Leader noted that though most of the first time Members of Parliament may have the knowledge in financial issues; they cannot be made Committee Chairmen.

The former Majority Leader, who is also the MP for Suame, said given the outcome of the parliamentary elections, NPP leadership will have to review a lot of things at the constituencies.

“I had issues with the time for the primaries and those who elect candidates so the party will have to look at it,” he added.

Going forward, he said they will do their best to woo the Minority to support the Akufo-Addo government implement policies which will impact positively on the lives of Ghanaians.