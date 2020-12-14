A journalist with Accra-based Power FM, Oheneba Boamah Bennie, is expected to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday following alleged threats against President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The invitation comes after Mr Boamah published on his Facebook wall a video in which he made certain comments about the President and the outcome of the 2020 presidential race.

Mr Boamah was expected to report to the CID by 10:00 am Monday to “assist with investigations.”

In a statement written to the management of Power FM, the CID said: “It would be appreciated if management releases the aforementioned person to Superintendent/1U at the CID Headquarters, 4th floor, Room 13 on Monday.”