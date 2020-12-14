Multiple Google services and websites including YouTube, Gmail, Google Assistant, and Google Docs have been hit with a widespread outage.

DownDetector indicates that the outage, which appears to be affecting Google’s business and personal services, started at around 6:40 AM ET in the case of Gmail.

As of this writing, Google is yet to officially acknowledge the issue, and the status page for its services is reporting that none are experiencing issues.

However, reports are mounting on Twitter as users can’t access its basic services, with Gmail and the hashtag “#YouTubeDOWN” starting to trend.

