Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, says he no longer pens down lyrics before he records in his music recording studio.

According to him, he only needs to be inspired then the lyrics flow naturally anytime he sets his mind to record a song.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the musician, who celebrated one year anniversary of his Anloga Junction album recently, said he has passed the stage of writing songs.

I don’t put pen to paper no more… it comes to my head and it likes ‘bam bam bam’ …. It’s a 12 cylinder you know [referring to his mind] I don’t write no more.

Additionally, Stonebwoy said he doesn’t care about his mood when it comes to doing songs.

When I am sad or happy, tired or full of energy I will still do my song. Some songs require me to be tired, others too I need different energy but all the same, I will still go ahead and record, he added.