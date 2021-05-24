WAFA head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has insisted they were the better side against Asante Kotoko after snatching a point over the weekend.

The Academy Boys held the Porcupine Warriors to a 1-1 drawn game in the matchday 26 games at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium over the weekend.

Kotoko took the lead in the 3rd minute with defender Abdul Ganiu scoring from a spot-kick.

However, WAFA fought back to get a goal before the end of the first half with Justus Torsutse’s late header pegging the game at 1-1.

“It was a game of end-to-end action and I think the intensity of the game was good especially from the side of my team,” coach Ogum said after the game.

“Though we conceded an early goal in the first minute we kept the tempo very high.

“Because of that, we were able to wear Kotoko off in the first half leading to the equaliser.

“In the second half we kept to our team structure and organisation and we were able to hold Kotoko because we knew they were going to come at us and so we decided to sit back and let them play so that we catch them on the counter.

“And you will realise that we were able to catch them most of the time but the last pass to the target player is sometimes incomplete.

“So on a whole I think with respect to my game plan it worked,” he added.

WAFA, per the result, sit 7th on the log with 39 points from 26 games.

Asante Kotoko are tied on 46 points as Hearts of Oak but have less goals than the 2000 CAF Champions League winners.

WAFA will be hosted by Liberty Professionals in the matchday 27 games at the Red Bull Arena while Asante Kotoko will be hosted by Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park.