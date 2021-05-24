As many as 10 siblings, all children of prominent Islamic preacher and Chief Imam of the University of Maiduguri, Dr Imam Sheikh Muhammad Goni Ali Gabchiya, will wed same day.

The wedding Fatiha will be held on June 25th, 2021 at the University of Maiduguri, Central Masjid.

Incidentally, Sheikh Ali Gabchiya happens to be the Chief Imam of the mosque and he is not expected to preside at the ceremony.

Sheikh Gabchiya is a Kanuri man but born and brought up in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and currently lives in Maiduguri as one of the most respected Islamic scholars in Africa.

The names of the 10 children are listed below:

1) Ali Muhammad Ali Gabchiya (Malam Bana)

2) Irbad Muhammad Ali Bin Gabchiya

3) Muktar Muhammad Ali Gabchiya

4) Malik Muhammad Ali Gabchiya

5) Shafi Ibn Gabchiya Muhammad Ali Gabchiya

6) Fatima Muhammad Ali Gabchiya

7) Zubaidah Muhammad Ali Gabchiya

8) Busaina Muhammad Ali Gabchiya

9) Haizuran Muhammad Ali Gabchiya

10) Haula Muhammad Ali Gabchiya