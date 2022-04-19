Ernest Antwi, 28,is in the grips of the Ghana Police Service after a foiled armed robbery attempt on Yokwa Gas filling station at Larteh-junction, Akuapem.

According to police preliminary investigation, Inspector Albert Kuntu Blankson, a night guard foiled the operation after shooting the suspect who was abandoned by his accomplices currently on the run.

The armed robbers numbering three had attacked the Gas Station.

However, one of the armed robbers is said to have fired his gun at the Police post but Inspector Albert Kuntu Blankson with his experience fired back.

The bullet he fired is said to have hit Ernest Antwi who was one of the three armed robbers.

Two of his colleagues bolted after the gunshot while he struggled for his life on the floor at the Gas Filling station.

He was picked up by the Police and confessed to have been part of a gang of three who had come in to steal from the Gas filing station.

“He indicated further that they arrived at Asenema-Akuapem two days ago. That they came in a DV black private car which was driven by Maxwell to the scene.

“He pleaded with Police to save his life and he is prepared to assist the police arrest his accomplices. Police combed through the vicinity and saw drops of blood from the yard to the spot suspect Ernest Antwi fell,” a Police sitrep read.

Suspect Antwi has been taken to Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, Mampong-Akuapem and is receiving treatment under armed guard.