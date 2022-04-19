Hearts of Oak right back, Samuel Inkoom, says he is open to Black Stars’ return and is ready to help the team when handed a call-up.

The former U-20 World Cup winner has made a return to the domestic league after his stint with a Georgian club, Torpedo ended last year December.

Inkoom has signed a one-year deal with reigning Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak, having featured in three games for the Phobians and registering his first goal in their league match against Elmina Sharks on Sunday at the Accra Sports stadium.

The 32-year-old defender says he is ready if the nation needs his service.

Inkoom celebrates his first goal for Hearts of Oak

“Of course, I am open to the Black Stars. I keep on saying I will never turn my back on my country,” he told Untold Stories TV Gh.

“The country that has given me a huge platform in my life, I will never turn my back when they call me,” the former Asante Kotoko defender added.

Samuel Inkoom has not been invited into the Black Stars after his last call-up for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nation.

The former FC Basel defender was part of the Black Stars squad that made history during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.