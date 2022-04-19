Six persons have been arrested in connection with series of robberies including car hijacking in the Central and Greater Accra regions.

The arrest, according to the police, was through intelligence-led operations conducted between April 15 and 17, 2022.

They have been identified as Jibrilla Musa alias Danturi, Hussain Sampa, Daniel Acquah, Anthony Sackey, Michael Ojo and Ade Banjor.

A statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Superintendent Alexander Obeng, indicated they were arrested at various locations across the two regions.

One locally manufactured gun, foreign pistol, a cache of ammunition, two iPhones, four wristwatches and a vehicle were retrieved from the suspects.

The suspects, the police said, have admitted to the crimes and assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, it has commended the Anti-Robbery operation squad at the Criminal Investigations Department who led the operations.

