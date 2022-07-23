Adina Thembi Ndamse is busy doing music so she doesn’t want any marriage pressure at this moment.

According to the Ghanaian singer, marriage is very important she would love to get married and have children. However, that is not what she is thinking about at the moment. Adina was speaking on GTV where she was asked about marriage.

“It’s happening, I mean, all I can say is eventually I would like to get married that’s all I can say and I feel like that is very important and heavy so there you go. Eventually, I would like to get married and have kids. That is all you need to know now,” she said.

During the GTV breakfast show, Adina emphasized that she is not ready for marriage because she is busy building her career as singer and fashion designer.

“I don’t want pressure, I don’t want stress. I’m doing my music and sewing my clothes. What is this? Don’t disturb my life, I beg. I’m busy, I have a show on Saturday then maybe we will see. I don’t want to, but I still love you guys though,“ she said.

Dropping a piece of advice for her followers and other young girls on creative ways to make an income, Adina said “I will say do a lot of research. There is so much monetizing that you can do on your stuff. These days, even TikTok you can get money from being on TikTok. You can get money from being an influencer.”

She continued that “so know how to package yourself and do a lot of research and make sure when you do music, you are doing publishing and making sure that, you know the writers are making the money. Because if the song goes really far, you can be cashing in on it. So like I said, do all the research.

“There is information on social media, on Google. Yeah, brand yourself, you never know when your next big break is gonna come,“ she concluded.