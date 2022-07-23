The Chief Imam of the Republic of Ghana, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has conferred special prayers and benedictions to the newly elected Chief Executive Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, for a successful tenure in the next four years.

The Chief Imam said the special prayers when Mr Frimpong and his team paid a courtesy call on the Chief Imam to express his profound gratitude for the spiritual support the Chief Imam offered him during the just ended contest for the position of the General Secretary of the NPP.

The General Secretary was thankful and appreciative that though he called on the Chief Imam on the eve of the elections, the revered clergy man did not hesitate to offer him the needed support to secure his bid.

He promised to serve the NPP and the entire Ghanaian community selflessly to his best ability and in the best interest of all.

He also promised working in close collaboration with the Chief Imam’s office and the government machinery to expand development opportunities to the Zongo Communities.

The Chief Imam on the other hand promised continuous support in prayers for the success of the young vibrant chief scribe of the NPP for his tenure in office.

He was accompanied by some members of his campaign team, constituency executives, and a host of other dignitaries.