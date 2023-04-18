While some live with regrets over things they have done in the past, controversial actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong said she has no regrets.

Admitting that she might have been a deviant, Moesha said the good, bad and ugly things she has done collectively makes her who she is.

In a yet-to-be-aired interview on TV3, the actress said the BBL, liposuction, dating married men and going the extreme for clout are things she did voluntarily, hence given the opportunity to turn back the hands of time, she would not change anything.

“This has always been the life I wanted; the fame, attention, love, fabulousity [sic], to be famous, to be talked about and to always be in the news” Moesha opined.

The socialite bemoaned the backlash after she made public her body enhancement surgeries.

“What is wrong with BBL, liposuction? The whole world accused me, called me names and belittled me. I am the most talked down on and trolled celebrity in Ghana. I realized it became a trend after they almost killed my soul and made me to almost commit suicide” she noted.

That notwithstanding, Moesha said she is now a stronger and tougher person due to the criticisms.

