Rapper Obibini says he has become more popular after his lyrical feud with colleague rapper Amerado that made waves last week.

The Zylofon-music-signed rapper said Amerado should’ve focused on his music career than engage him head-on because he is rather benefiting the most since the beef sparked.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Monday, Obibini said Amerado dissing him during his freestyle on Tim Westwood has projected his music career extensively.

He added that Amerado’s inability to reply his second diss song against him goes a long way to prove that he has regretted poking him.

I feel he has regretted his actions and he sees I’m the one benefiting. His management will caution him. It’s a bad investment for him. You went to Tim Westwood and you were flying all over and you came back to give all the shine to someone else. I feel for him, Obibini told Andy Dosty.

MORE:

According to Obibini, the hype stemmed from the beef was a good one, hence he couldn’t understand why Amerado will bow out so easily.

I am not happy that he is not replying… I was expecting him to respond because the hype was really in there.

Everyone was interested and I think he killed the vibe really early… its all good. I don’t know what brought that but hey life goes on that was a short lyrical lesson.

Watch the video below: