Many are familiar with this story but those who have never heard or read about it may see this as a cock and bull story.

The story revolving around the leader was not only told by grandparents alone but as of now, our wards are being taught the story by their teachers.

According to oral history, this wasn’t the only wonder that was displayed. The leader was born to parents from Awukugua in the Eastern Region.

Their names were Agya Annor(father) and Maame Nkobe(mother).

READ ALSO:

The leader was born Kwame Agyei Frimpong but changed to Okomfo (fetish priest) Anokye because he was destined to be a fetish priest.

At the time of his birth, he had an amulet in his hand which no one was able to take away. He became a close friend of Asantehene Osei Tutu I helping him to build the Asante Empire.

Today Okomfo Anokye is regarded as one of the greatest Ashanti traditional leaders. Aside him preventing rain from falling during a festival, he was able to come out from a room that was locked.

Also, he hit an unboiled egg against a war without it cracking and created the ‘Oware’ game as well.