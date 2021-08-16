Some parts of Accra will be experiencing power outage on Tuesday, August 17.

This is to enable the state power distributor, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to undertake its maintenance work in these areas for a better service.

The lights will go off at 10:00 AM, a message from the ECG said on Sunday, August 15.

ALSO:

The company said it regrets the inconveniences that will arise out of the exercise.