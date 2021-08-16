A Twitter user has narrated how a lady slept with 300 men to buy an SUV and iPhone 12.

@ani_berny, who disclosed that she was eavesdropping at a lounge, said she heard a lady tell her friend that she bought the car and the iPhone after meeting her target of sleeping with 300 men in five months.

The Twitter user said the lady further revealed that she is now a celibate for the rest of the year to regain herself.

Below is her post on Twitter:

I hate myself for eavesdropping, but this lady told her friend in the lounge that under 5 months she had a Target of 300 men and she fulfilled it; and that’s what got her the Lexus RX 2019 and her iPhone.

Her friend was now advising her to reduce the number and go for richer guys https://t.co/VXHXdimKIG — Achalugo Fine 🍷 (@ani_berny) August 13, 2021