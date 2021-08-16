Sex

A Twitter user has narrated how a lady slept with 300 men to buy an SUV and iPhone 12. 

@ani_berny, who disclosed that she was eavesdropping at a lounge, said she heard a lady tell her friend that she bought the car and the iPhone after meeting her target of sleeping with 300 men in five months.

The Twitter user said the lady further revealed that she is now a celibate for the rest of the year to regain herself. 

Below is her post on Twitter: