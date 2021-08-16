In the last couple of days, the music scene has been buzzing with the lyrical ‘beef’ that is going on between rappers Amerado and Obibini.

While music lovers have been busy enjoying the bars and jabs in the songs by both artistes which have been discussed a lot on social media, Dancehall artiste Ras Kuuku says “we not need ‘beefs’.”



According to the Nwansina singer, he has never been a supporter of ‘beefs’ looking at what they have done to other musicians in different countries, adding that what was needed was for artistes to support each other.



“In Ghana, we take things too personal so in a ‘beef’ one party can say something bad against the opponent which might not even be true. What happens is that we dirty ourselves in public by saying things that are not supposed to be said.



“What we need is support. We need to encourage each other and wish ourselves well. If someone wants to get fame by insulting me there is no way I am going to reply. I have better things to do than to go running after ‘beefs’,” he said.

Ras Kuuku indicated that inasmuch as Ghanaians love ‘beefs’ and they increase artistes’ fanbase, people should also think of the damage they create.

“If we want to go global this is not what we need at this time. What are we teaching the ones who look up to us? This must stop and I pray that the industry players who are wishing for this to continue come to the realisation that this is not helping,” he said.

Away from that, Ras Kuuku is gearing up for the release of his latest single next month which he says features Kuami Eugene.

He pleaded with DJs not to take payola and play ‘useless’ songs but fish out the good songs and give them the necessary push.