Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George, has said a new bill on disability is underway to support people with disability in the country.

According to him, the committee is currently working on the bill which is going to be of great help to people with disability since little concern is rendered to them.

“I am working on a second private members bill that is on disability and would also hit the airwaves very soon. It’s going to be a major game-changer with regards to how the corporate world relates with persons with disability. I believe that we haven’t done enough for them as a country,” he said.

In an interview on Hitz FM’s ‘DaybreakHitz’, he disclosed that this year is going to be a busy one for the committee as they would be working tirelessly to bring the bill to Parliament for deliberations.

“This year promises to be a lot more busy because this year the committee is expected to complete its work and then bring the bill to the floor of the House for debate to begin on the bill,” Mr George stated.

He added that the Committee will also intensify advocacies on SIM re-registration and gender equality.

“There is going to be a ramping up of our advocacy on the SIM re-registration, the modalities around it and the challenges people are facing. I am going to be making some statements this year as well on gender equality,” he noted.