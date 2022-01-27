Member of Parliament (MP) for Sene West in the Bono Region, Kwame Twumasi Ampofo, has initiated a solidarity move by donating items to the youth in his constituency.

Speaking to Adom TV, he disclosed that he donated machines to the youth at a durbar in his district to boost entrepreneurship.

Some of the items donated at the durbar were sewing machines, hairdryers, start-ups among others.

“I shared machines, 50 hairdryers among the ladies across the district. Every polling station we got somebody who got one of the items, and they were very very happy,” he said.

He again revealed that, he donated three tricycles to three gentlemen in order to take up the responsibility of catering for the family.

He added: “I also gave Jersey’s and ball to the vibrant football team in the district.”

The former Deputy Minister of Education said that his aim is to empower the youth in his district as well as the betterment of his constituency.

He then appreciated leaders who were present at the durbar for their support. They included chiefs, stakeholders, Christian Council, both the Majority and Minority groups as well as the community members.

Also, some benevolent persons in the constituency offered a parcel of land for the construction of a nursing training institution.