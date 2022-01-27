The Youth, Sports and Culture Committee in Parliament has been tasked to investigate the abysmal performance of the Black Stars during the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

This follows a statement from the ranking committee member, Kobla Mensah Woyome, that highlighted the frustrations of the fans following their early exit from the tournament.

The South Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) attributed the failure of the Stars to qualify from the group stage to poor management and decisions of the GFA and government.

The statement on the floor generated uproar among members who were livid over the terrible display and tactics of the Black Stars.

Some of the MPs including MP for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah also demanded the dissolution of the team’s management.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, meanwhile wants Ghanaians to leave this heartbreaking episode behind and forgive the team.

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, on his part, blamed the team’s worst performance on the inability of the technical team to bring out the best in the players.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, who was presiding over sitting, directed the sports committee to probe the issue and submit a report to the House.