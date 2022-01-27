Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam George, says it is completely absurd to give tax waivers to foreign road contractors while local ones are charged.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz 103.9 FM, the MP said it is a policy that makes no sense to him.

He emphasised the fact that local contractors are supposed to be given equal respect and given the same treatment foreign contractors enjoy when it comes to road contracts.

It is foolishness. Tell me how this is not. We call a foreigner, give him the same job as a Ghanaian and with the foreigner we let him go free. If you want a tax exemption set up a quota for these banks. Let’s have a board of renowned professionals and let creative people put in a bid, he said.

The politician’s statement follows the fact that creatives are not backed by the government in the country.

According to him, the government can set up initiatives with banks where they will put in seed money to establish a conducive environment to develop the entertainment industry.

There should be tax breaks on the support for the creatives and the creatives will put in a bid for it from these banks, he said.

READ MORE:

Watch the video below: